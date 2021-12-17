The recent federal appeals court ruling denying former President Trump’s claim of executive privilege to block the release of records pertaining to Jan. 6th sets up a potentially cathartic moment for our country.
When this case gets to the Supreme Court, the conservative majority’s ruling will be a defining moment for U.S. democracy. When that ruling comes down, we’ll know with sharp clarity if democracy has a chance to survive or if it’s moving into hospice care.
Executive privilege is a complex and shadowy legal issue. It became a legal precedent to protect state secrets and national security; it also freed the president and his advisers to speak freely without fear of repercussions or legal action.
Executive privilege does not exist to cover up a crime or slow walk a case to reduce political damage before the 2022 election cycle. Nixon was not granted privilege in the Watergate scandal. And Trump should not be granted privilege because the country needs to know if Trump and his administration were involved in the planning and incitement of a riot designed to overturn a fair election.
Trump’s claim of privilege is spurious. Releasing these records will not damage national security, nor will they inhibit open dialogue between the White House and government officials. It’s quite the opposite: Granting Trump executive privilege and keeping these records out of court and from the public is a dire threat to national security and our democracy.
The conservative majority in the Supreme Court needs to allow these records to be released for the good of our country and democracy. If the Supreme Court overturns the federal court’s ruling, a Trump autocracy will be one step closer thanks to the conservative justices he appointed. It’s really very simple when you ask: Why is Trump claiming executive privilege if he and his minions have no treasonous behavior to hide?
Executive privilege is not in the Constitution, so these justices cannot adhere to a strict interpretation of the law. This is about legal precedent and Trump’s claim is frivolous and weak, and a clear attempt at stonewalling accountability.
Loyalty is what Trump demands. Where will Justices Barrett, Kavanaugh and Gorsuch’s loyalties fall? To a single man or to our democracy? Their choices will tell all of us if Trump’s master plan to undermine democracy is working, or if the system of checks and balances is stronger than ever. This is a scary time, but let’s see it for what it really is.
Steve Surdez
Frederick
(7) comments
The Supreme Court knows they will be judged on this and that the three appointed by Trump might even consider recusing themselves. They also know that a lower court has already ruled against Trump's claim of executive privilege. In the end I think they understand that there is no real reason to hide information about Jan 6th, and that information needs to come out if there is any justice, pardon the pun.
This letter smacks of the blind partisan zealous try similar to the small cadre of those who comment in this section regularly. As the 2022 election will show sensible Americans are tired of the political manipulation and deceit of the likes of Schiff and Pelosi
Before I start a cavalcade of angry responses just let me add. America survived an highly unusual and highly irregular election due to the pandemic. The ship sails on. We should be thankful of that. It would be nice to see the highly emotional and oft irrational partisanship end but it won't. Perhaps we should also be thankful for that also..
jsk said: " it would be nice to see the highly emotional and oft irrational partisanship end but it won't". I say, maybe you should be the example and stop your intense partisan bloviating that you inflict on us every day...I'm talking about the lies, deflections and conspiracy theories you spread about the fact Biden won and Trump lost the election and there WAS a seditious criminal attempt to interfere with the congressional vote count perpetrated by Trump followers on January 6th, 2021. Step right up.....
Can you answer this question once and for all: do you believe that the election outcome was not impacted by fraud and that Biden is the duly elected President?
You will be bombarded with liberal rants - just remember these are the same liberals who want the Court to rule in favor of Roe V Wade even though it is not protected by the Constitution as the writer points out about Executive Privilege. Both of these are based on how the Court feels about certain privacy matters... in a way I am sure Trump is just baiting the Democrats in Congress to pull this thread just like he had them do for the Ukraine phone call transcript. Schiff and company never thought he would release it and when Trump released the transcript it blew up their whole impeachment hoax... so I would not be surprise if Trump is just waiting so he can show everyone just how things went down and how he was prevented from using Guard or how Pelosi kept Capitol Police in a stand down mode. Either way; the American people are tired of the nonsense by the democrats and 2022 will be a banter year for the Republicans. Everyone knows there was no insurrection just a march on the Capitol complex that resulted in trespassing and some destruction of government property. No hangings, no looting, no burning of buildings, no shootings with the exception of one lazy inept Capitol Police Officer shooting an unarmed lady who was surrounded by a Federal SWAT Team to which the Democrats will not allow that SWAT Team to testify at the hearing - how special is that. So standby for the folks who should be on their medications and getting their therapy sessions.
jsk: Funny, you accuse them and in the same statement you do exactly what you complain they do. So who among us are the "blind partisan zealots" of which you speak??? Suggestion: take a look in a mirror, it's not complicated.
