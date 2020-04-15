I am writing in response to William Forder’s letter in the April 6 News-Post. Mr. Forder presents many false statements.
He implies President Trump did not act quickly enough to address stopping the coronavirus. President Trump, during the attempt to get him erroneously impeached, banned all travel from China to the U.S. in January. That was against both Democrats and Republicans telling him not to do that. That ban is now being hailed by most of those same members of both parties as the primary reason we have not had more deaths in our country.
Mr. Folder states the president only cared about the economy, demanded a congressional stimulus package and wanted the economy back open by Easter. President Trump formed a medical advisory team of some top-rated doctors, staff and others making Vice President Pence the leader of that team. He sent legislation to Congress for a stimulus package with items needed to keep people paid for a time through layoffs and to keep small and large businesses solvent so their employees' jobs would be available to return to. Yes, President Trump did state a goal to begin to open the economy by Easter. After that and due to the increase of illnesses, his advisory team told him the quarantine needed to be continued. President Trump complied by moving the date to April 30.
Mr. Forder states President Trump has been in a constant battle with the states who criticize the federal government’s slow and “most times” lack of a response. The Constitution gives state’s rights to every state. That means the governor of each state is responsible for their state. Some states were not prepared for the onslaught from the coronavirus. They contacted President Trump for help. He and his “minions” immediately stepped up to help those states.
He contacted businesses to manufacture the items needed for personal protection equipment (PPE). He asked all organizations that could have some of the PPE items to send the federal government their excess equipment for distribution to the states requesting it. He sent the military into some states to build hospitals. Some of the equipment the federal government obtained for several of the states is now being returned. The governors of the hardest hit states are thanking President Trump for his support.
President Trump has said we cannot let the cure be worse than the disease. Our economy is taking a huge hit even with the stimulus package. If our small businesses are not able to reopen, if our large businesses drastically reduce in size, if our banking system is unable to support their monetary commitments, then our country’s citizens will be facing an economic depression. President Trump’s attention to not letting that happen is an absolute requirement for all Americans, including the Trump haters.
