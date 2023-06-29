Yes, this is the first time a former president was indicted. And it’s highly unusual, and a lot of people are crying “politics” and “witch-hunt.”

But why is it happening? Quite simply because this is the first time we ever had a former president like Donald Trump who tried to disrupt the smooth transition of power (the Jan. 6 insurrection).

