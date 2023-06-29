Yes, this is the first time a former president was indicted. And it’s highly unusual, and a lot of people are crying “politics” and “witch-hunt.”
But why is it happening? Quite simply because this is the first time we ever had a former president like Donald Trump who tried to disrupt the smooth transition of power (the Jan. 6 insurrection).
He is the first former president who has shown and continues to show such total disrespect for the Constitution, and for the security of the country, with his handling of classified documents after leaving office.
No one is above the law. If his behavior is ignored, or worse yet, condoned, it will weaken our democracy forever.
Any examples of previous misbehavior by presidents of either party do not begin to rise to the seriousness of the charges against Trump.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.