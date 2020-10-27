I am a lifelong Republican and conservative. I first became eligible to vote on Nov. 3, 1964, and I proudly cast my ballot for the late, great Barry Goldwater. I have voted in every presidential and congressional election since then. Not once have I voted for a Democrat for president, the U.S. Senate or the U.S. House of Representatives. Until now.
President Trump is neither a conservative nor a Republican. He is an opportunist, misogynist, racist and draft dodger. He prattles on about his devotion to the Second Amendment while at the same time taking every opportunity to undermine our rights under the First Amendment which guarantees freedom of speech, of assembly, of religion and of the press.
As both president and a candidate, he has encouraged his supporters to harass and rough up those who protest his policies, as well as those who do no more than report the news. He called it a “beautiful moment” recently when a reporter was hit by a police-fired rubber bullet while covering a demonstration. Hitler had his Brownshirts and Stormtroopers; Mussolini had his Black Shirts; and Trump has his Proud Boys on standby.
While he talks about protecting the religious beliefs of his evangelical supporters, he would run roughshod over the rights of those who don’t share those beliefs, especially with respect to abortion and gay rights.
Like a Latin American dictator, he threatens criminal charges against those who oppose him, demanding that federal prosecutors pursue fake charges against Obama, Hillary Clinton, the Bidens and Comey. As president, he has scorned the democratically elected leaders of our allies while embracing dictators like Putin, Erdogan, and Kim Jong Un. Under Trump, Russia’s influence in international affairs has soared, while American influence has plummeted. No wonder Putin supported Trump in 2016 and is doing so again now.
Now Trump says he may not accept the results of any election he loses. Fact is, he wants to be a dictator and stopping him trumps all other issues in this election. Even though there are many issues where I agree more with Trump than Biden, I also know that the end does not justify the means and that nothing is more important than protecting our Constitution. Joe Biden for president.
So now you are finally going to do what you should have done four years ago, vote Blue. I guess that's good but....it's too late. We have had to suffer four years with the orange one and all the indefensible and unjustifiable horrors he has put us through.
..OMG I forgot about those emails four years ago and what was really awful about them anyway that you went ahead and voted for a monster instead??? So I'm glad you regret your vote BUT...
You have audacity to write a LTE now after four years of Trump when what is apparent now was apparent then, had you looked past your Republican nose.
President Trump is neither a conservative nor a Republican. He is an opportunist, misogynist, racist and draft dodger..and all of this was public knowledge four years ago wasn't it? Trump's was a draft dodger then, Trump was a racist then, Trump was a misogynist then, Trump was opportunist then....but you didn't care then. You voted for him anyway so...
BUT those DARNED emails and Hillary is a woman and oh no as a Republican I can't vote for a woman because..and now you regret you vote..and now you are going to vote for Biden. Do you want a gold star for your forehead?
Mr. White, you need to re-read your letter carefully. President Trump wasn't even in office yet when the left wing nut media, etc. went after him like flies on a rib roast. I guarantee, if that had happened to you or anyone else (read lefties), they would have reacted the same as President Trump did or most likely worse. The left has attacked him from day 1 - because they can't wrap their little brains around the fact that a non-professional politician won the presidency, period! The people are sick of professional politicians like Nancy Pelosi, Chuck Schume, and yes, even Mitch McConnell. If Trump losses this election (hopefully he won't) he will accept the results as long as they are legitimate. It's funny the hypocrisy of the left. When Obummer was elected, and although we didn't want him as our president (community organizer - what's that???) the conservative base didn't go into D.C. and trash the city burning cars, looting businesses, and creating havoc like the left did when Trump won. Hmmmm, hopefully the rest of the country remembers all that crap when they vote this year.
Has the media not gone after any candidate? They do so all the time. Pay more attention.
Nothing close to the level with which they have gone after Trump. Please pay more attention yourself!!
Apparently you never watched Fox during Obama's administration. Face it; Trump is self-described "different" so of course the reaction will be unique.
Someone's been paying attention.
I have almost always voted Democrat, but I could not write a better LTE on Trump.
THANKYOU!
Mr. White, I laud your honesty, tact and conscience. Bravo, sir!
You need to look at this then Mr.: https://www.foxnews.com/politics/hunters-ex-partner-meeting-joe-biden-family-paranoid - the Biden syndicate is for real!!
foxnews......🤥😂🤣🤪😣😜😋🤮good one JerryR🦧🐑🐑🐑🐑🐑🐑
Yeah, CNN, MSNBC, and the lefty outlets won't report on it, because it would drag down Sleepy Joe and his family into the dirt he came from!! 47 years a swamp rat!! We're done with professional politicians!!
Fox news, funny guy here
A disheartening response to a letter exhibiting critical thinking skills.
Jer...this has been debunked over and over again....and BTW, Hunter is not running, and unlike Trump who hires his family for key positions with ZERO qualifications, Joe has not done that. So...whatever. I'm guessing you have a drunk uncle or some family in jail somewhere you are just angry over.
Greg - read the article - it's not debunked yet, by any stretch. Hunter's business partner is exposing it all!! The demo leadership is freaking.
Well said.
