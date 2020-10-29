In a letter to the News-Post Oct. 13, (My vote for president an easy choice), the writer chose the “bellicose businessman.” But if the chosen candidate doesn’t have the character, competence, coherence and courage to hold the most powerful office on Earth, that choice would be hard to explain, especially to our children and grandchildren.
President Trump claims to be a self-made billionaire. He is actually a failed real estate mogul, associated with six bankruptcies, thousands of lawsuits, the Trump University scam, squandering $413 million from his father and more. He is a cheerleader, fear-leader and blame-shifter using promises, lies and self-made facts.
He denigrates combat veterans, their families, the press, women, immigrants, minorities and disabled people, to name a few. He befriends the dictators of Russia, North Korea, China (where he has a checking account), Saudi Arabia and Hungary, shunning our NATO allies. Numerous tweets, videos and Orwellian Two Minutes hate rallies show behavior that, for the rest of us, would disallow a security clearance and would likely get us fired for cause.
As Carl Sagan observed, “Once you give a Charlatan power over you, you almost never get it back.”
Most importantly, he failed, after nine months, to timely mitigate the effects of COVID-19 on the American people he was sworn to protect. On Jan. 5, the World Health Organization alerted the world to COVID-19. China can be faulted for not dealing early with the coronavirus. But in a Jan. 24 tweet, Trump praised China: “China has been working very hard to contain the Coronavirus. The United States greatly appreciates their efforts and transparency. It will all work out well. In particular, on behalf of the American People, I want to thank President Xi!” Trump famously takes credit for his Feb. 2 executive order to block U.S. entry from China. However, there were thousands of exceptions. By then, East Coast infections had entered from China by way of Europe.
Now America has the highest confirmed cases (8.5 million) and deaths (225,000). Some front-line medical personnel are still short of basic PPE, forced to wear their mask for a week. Political hacks replace the experts. We still have no national plan or resources for meaningful testing and tracking.
This is like fighting a raging fire blindfolded. The self-described wartime president is AWOL, said he had “no responsibility,” and mitigation was the job of the states.
He also has no plans for health care infrastructure, Iran and North Korea’s accelerated nuclear programs, and trade (other than tariffs, which are paid by US consumers, not China). His grievance campaign provides few clues about what he would do in a second term.
As Lincoln said: “My great concern is not whether you have failed but whether you are content with your failure.”
Jim Leivo
Mount Airy
