Just when you think that Donald Trump has caused enough chaos in this country, he is never at a loss for doing more mischief. Now he has made the United States Postal System the target for his ever present angst. He has conceived, probably with a little help from his closest allies, a sure remedy for delaying the count of absentee ballots that are vital in the November election. Can you fathom that this election has actually frightened this seemingly omnipotent, egregious, dysfunctional man?
But he has already conceived a convoluted plan that will roll out any day now. The United States Post Office will become privatized and renamed TOMS — Trump's Other Mailing Service. I understand the new contract, already in the works and handled by a "ghost" company, is almost ready to be unveiled. All of the postal employees in service will retain their jobs, but will be required to wear red uniforms and deliver mail in red cars from newly painted red mail boxes. A new stamp with a picture of Trump will cost $1 which will ensure a speedy delivery. Now for the best part, mail-in ballots for the November election will be rerouted to a small city in Alaska, near Sitka.
From there a team of dog sleds will carry the ballots to Seattle where they are then transferred to a newly revised pony express that crosses the country and they finally arrive at their destination. TOMS estimates that these mail-in ballots will probably be counted sometime by February 2021. While awaiting a final count for the election, which definitely makes Trump a one-term president, he will dismantle any government agency that has caused him grief.
So when the election is finally completed and it is official that he has lost, he makes a quick get away to a little known retreat that has an enormous golf course and TOMS is dissolved as quickly as it appeared. However, there is a substantiated rumor that in this unseemly operation, there is a "mole" who will sabotage Trump's well laid out plan before it actually becomes a reality. Donald Trump and TOMS have conveniently forgotten the motto of the United States Postal Service. "Neither snow nor rain nor heat nor gloom of night [and Donald Trump] stays these couriers from their swift completion of their appointed rounds."
(7) comments
Faux pas does not apply to this situation
President sleazeball sent a personalized ballot via USPS...how ironic...and how s ethical and likely illegal. What he is doing is subversion. We used to have consequences for these acts.
The postal service has lost billions on its own. No help from the president was needed. Interestingly enough, no former president has lifted a finger to try to fix the failing system. Maybe if Biden ever comes out of the basement he would want to tackle that issue. Maybe this writer would like to tackle that issue. I doubt it.
Well...he lifted a finger to use the system for his own gain by sending a personalized ballot with his image and politicized statement...read this that the sleaze sent out https://www.cnn.com/2020/08/16/politics/postal-service-trump-absentee-ballot-request-mail-usps/index.html
Its funny to watch people protesting in person about having to vote in person. Their lack of self awareness never ceases to amaze. Meanwhile, the media gaslights the simpleton liberal base into thinking there is a conspiracy of removing mailboxes.
[lol][lol][lol][lol][ninja]
It amazes me that many people who voted by mail were older and tended to be more conservative. But Trump senses that demographic is changing so he’s blowing up the whole system (except Florida). Trump is simply a lying, cheating, thief who will do anything to hold onto power. That’s the only reason Trump has in sabotaging the mail.
