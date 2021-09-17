Various op-ed columns and letter-writers blame President Biden for not getting Americans and allies out of Afghanistan fast enough, but nowhere do they acknowledge Donald Trump’s liberating 5,000 Taliban fighters, including a top Taliban leader, in 2020.
This prisoner release was announced in February 2020 and completed in September 2020, and U.S. intelligence sources calculate it included ISIS leaders. An equally intelligent surmisal would put these same 5,000 Trump-freed Taliban and ISIS in Kabul at present; it is unlikely that they are sitting in cafes discussing philosophy.
Trump promised to leave Afghanistan, but he did not do it, letting the situation worsen and visiting another mattress fire on his successor. I’m surprised that your letter-writers, so very concerned for our casualties in this withdrawal, would be unaware of these facts of Trump's prisoner-release, which were reported in the Frederick paper at that time. Senator Romney referenced them again on CNN on August 29 of this year, though gamely trying to assign the blame to the Other Guy’s Party. (This is the GOP’s answer for everything.)
Today’s letter-writer (Biden is America's clueless leader, Sept. 9) objects to the death of 13 more Americans during the withdrawal. Would it be better to continue another 20 years and lose another 800,000 people?
Ms. Bodin,
Grasp at straws? Blaming Trump seems to be the only recourse to counter the number of failed policies of Biden.
I found one assertion very interesting: "Trump promised to leave Afghanistan, but he did not do it, letting the situation worsen and visiting another mattress fire on his successor." If you research the Afghan situation you will find that. the situation did not worsen until Biden was elected. Starting in early 2021 the Taliban escalated their offensive and started reacquiring territory. They were kept in check under Trump This did not just happen overnight.
At some point blaming Trump will not be an "escape" excuse. But for now it is all you have.
Released 5000 American killing Taliban terrorists and gave them a 16 month timeline for them to plan their takeover.
Don’t forget Trump reduced the forces to only 2500 two weeks before leaving office, and fomented a violent attack on Congress, besides leaving a country ravaged by a pandemic thanks to his incompetence. No other President has been left such a steaming pile of disaster from his predecessor, so yeah, Trump set the wheels in motion, and he’s still wreaking havoc.
