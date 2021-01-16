Nearly 20 years ago, terrorists flew planes into the World Trade Center and the Pentagon in the largest terrorist attack on our country. It has long been suspected that their fourth target was the U.S. Capitol.
On Jan. 6, 2021, when a joint session of Congress was meeting to confirm the Electoral College votes, Trump supporting terrorists, following a rally in which Donald Trump incited a riot, attacked the U.S. Capitol in an effort to disrupt Congress from carrying out its constitutional duties.
Trumpism is terrorism. Trump’s political career has been dominated by his attempts to divide us and turn Americans against one another. America has always had liberals and conservatives. We have had fierce disagreements over policies and differences in values. These do not, nor should they, make us enemies. Donald Trump repeated in his campaign that Democrats want to “destroy America.” No one, Democrat or Republican, wants to destroy the country we love.
Trumpism is un-American and goes against everything our founders had in mind when they drafted the Declaration of Independence and the Constitution.
It is time for all of us who love our country to denounce Donald Trump and move past Trumpism. We need to start seeing each other as Americans and not an enemy to be destroyed. At times, yes, we are going to have strong disagreements. But our Constitution gives us the ability to voice our views, elect our leaders and hold them accountable. Let’s get back to that and once again be that shining beacon on a hill.
