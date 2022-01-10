I want to say a few things about Walt Staruk’s latest mockery of climate change (Yes, climate change is real, Dec. 31). Staruk is a sophist who’s played just about every climate canard in the deck. All the ones he’s written about ad nauseam in this newspaper have been soundly refuted in rebuttal letters or online comments to his own. It’s simply a matter of public record that the man has no credibility on the subject. Since there’s no point anymore to debunking his sci-fi letters point-by-point, I’ll only share this link to a handy resource dispelling popular climate myths: cbsnews.com/news/climate-change-myths-what-science-really-says.
I wonder if Staruk has ever bothered to research peer-reviewed climate science published by experts at NASA, NOAA and myriad international agencies who are practically unanimous in their conclusions that humans have messed up the climate. I could even give him the benefit of the doubt if the climate disasters these scientists have long been predicting had yet to occur, but they are, and so I can’t. And wouldn’t one think that after putting a man on the moon and sending satellites into deep space, Staruk would be inclined to trust that NASA can figure out what’s happening here on Earth? But who knows, maybe he has satellites of his own that are better than theirs.
Big fossil fuel themselves have erased any mystery that climate change is real. Last October, the CEOs of four major oil producers all testified before Congress that their products have warmed the planet. And Peabody Energy, America’s largest coal company, has a “Statement on Climate Change” posted on their website which says: “Peabody recognizes that climate change is occurring and that human activity, including the use of fossil fuels, contributes to greenhouse gas emissions.” I dare Staruk to refute that.
Moving on, County Executive Jan Gardner is proposing to add new departments and staff dedicated to addressing climate mitigation and resiliency measures. I’m grateful for her vision to bring Frederick County into the expanding coalition of jurisdictions that are taking climate action now. I’ve heard some people summarily dismiss her ideas as political virtue signaling and an unnecessary expansion of government, without even considering the benefits they will bring to the county. Those views just don’t mesh with science and reality, nor do they consider what is good for us anyway. I hope the County Council is able to look past that kind of short-sightedness and instead consider Gardner’s proposals with an open mind. We can and must live cleaner.
Matt Seubert
Frederick
The Montgomery County Office of Energy and Sustainability (OES) focuses on making County buildings energy efficient, implementing micro grids and solar PV, while collecting millions of dollars in energy savings, and grants and incentives. Currently, OES is installing a solar PV to power County electric buses at the Brookville Bus Depot. Many of the complex projects are funded through power purchase agreements (not taxpayer dollars).
Frederick County needs such a group to mitigate Climate change.
👍👍👍matt!!! Think globally, act locally.
Matt
Trust science? To what degree? It would be absolutely foolish to discount science and the collective gain of man’s knowledge. But it would be equally foolish to hold science as being the absolute truth and the absolute answer to subjects like climate change as you seem to suggest
Newton’s laws have transformed our lives and led to remarkable changes over the last 400 years. Applying the ``science” of Statics and Dynamics yields us the practical knowledge to span vast waterways with spectacular designs, The laws of thermodynamics, explaining the surge of heat loss or gain as a liquid or gas changes states, led to the modern air conditioner which radically changed our society. And I might add radically influenced climate change.
But we now know Newton’s Laws are not absolute. Life itself disproves Newton’s basic laws,
My point. Science is not absolute. When it first surfaced I studied the LEED program and actually taught a LEED exam prep course to builders. LEED has many innovative ideas, concepts and suggestions but it also is impractical in many areas.
People are not anti-science as you suggest but disagree with many of the knee jerk policy initiatives that have been forthcoming. Policy decisions that greatly impact ordinary lives. The high cost of fuel destroys a low income budget.
As we continue to widen highways and build tracts upon tracts of 3 and 4000 square foot homes the cries for changes to our energy production starts to fall on deaf ears. It cripples the poor.
No doubt population growth impacts the climate but not as much as American consumerism. Ships and planes, spewing tons of CO2 traverse the Oceans, carrying our products. Our consumerism fuels China’s climate destroying industries.Has Ms. Gardner or President Biden spoke against our consumerism of foreigh goods.
No Matt we do not distrust science. Just man’s reasoning.
