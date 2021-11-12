Expectation is mounting as we approach the Thanksgiving holiday in 2021, which with our fervent prayers and unending hopefulness, will be quite different from the same holiday in 2020.
Last year, many of us sat at a table with very few family members and friends. We did not frequent our favorite restaurant, and travel to see our relatives and friends — and there was not a choice. So, like most good Americans, we did grin and bear the worst pandemic of the century which killed thousands and made millions very sick.
It was not a sacrifice to have a different kind of holiday; it was a necessity. Additionally, the holiday followed a presidential election, one which ended with the losing candidate, angry and distraught, spreading vile, injurious, and false rumors that the election was "stolen."
And little did we know that just weeks later, the president would incite a huge crowd of his uninformed supporters to march to the Capitol of the United States and participate in an incursion which still has us reeling from its effects.
But on Thanksgiving 2021, it is incumbent on each of us to focus on the many things for which we should have abundant gratitude at our family gatherings. Whether large or small, in our own homes or in those of others, we need to focus on what has gone right this year and for which we are deeply thankful.
Most of us are now vaccinated; many have even received the booster, and the threat of mass infection and illness is — we hope — a thing of the past. We have a new president, who in spite of an extremely difficult road, is making progress in the areas that are desperately crying out for help: climate change, infrastructure, better child care, more and better conditions for our work force, and securing safe and sane voting rights for all citizens.
President Biden and his vastly qualified appointees are working for us, the average citizens who pay their taxes and obey the laws. Biden is working hard to build back better so that we and our families will have a brighter and secure future. The countries around the world are regaining respect for the United States that we once took for granted and lost in the last administration.
Each of us is working to ensure that our neighborhoods are safer and we are determined to see that mass shootings will be a thing of the past. Unity, goodwill, decent dialogues, without anger and harsh and harmful language are replacing the bitter divisive words that we heard so often during the last presidency. Our children can watch television without images encouraging hate and destruction. So as we begin to carve the turkey and pass around the many sides, which we only enjoy on this holiday, let us all remember to be thankful for the numerous and vastly important changes we are enjoying in 2021. Yes, the repast on your table is a delight and delicious but who is around your table this year is far more fabulous!
Alice L. Haber
Frederick
