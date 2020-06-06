Much is being made of the latest executive order dealing with Section 230 of the Communications Decency Act and if President Trump is being treated unfairly. Points are being made if this is an attack on presidential free speech, or political bias, or even points about constitutionality. (They should look to the Adams Sedition Act.)
Really, the point shouldn’t be if the president should be able to say anything he wants on someone else’s microphone or even if these are just lies or emotional outbursts.
The point should be that the President should be the best of us:
- For awe and inspiration: President Kennedy and “We shall send to the moon, 240,000 miles away from the control station in Houston, a giant rocket more than 300 feet tall, [...] then return it safely to earth, re-entering the atmosphere at speeds of over 25,000 miles per hour, [...] and do it first before this decade is out”
- For unity and optimism: President Reagan and “if you seek prosperity for the Soviet Union and Eastern Europe, if you seek liberalization, come here to this gate. Mr. Gorbachev, open this gate! Mr. Gorbachev, tear down this wall!”
- For consolation and reconciliation: President Lincoln and “The mystic chords of memory, stretching from every battlefield and patriot grave to every living heart and hearthstone all over this broad land, will yet swell the chorus of the Union, when again touched, as surely they will be, by the better angels of our nature.”
So now, looking out at the fear, misery, and chaos present in the current COVID-19 pandemic, unemployment and poverty, and racial injustice and strife, I can only think that man in President Roosevelt’s “bully pulpit” is not the right man for the job. We have an entertainer, a “shock jock” — and we need wise counsel. All we have is ourselves, and perhaps grace. I guess I’ll go back to that reviled President Obama, who solemnly observed:
“Through many dangers, toils and snares
We have already come
‘Twas Grace that brought us safe thus far
And Grace will lead us home...”
Or perhaps back to Lincoln, because this one I do have faith in: “This too, shall pass.”
Robert Weaver
Frederick
