"Secure borders would solve our problems" was the headline to a recent letter in the News-Post. Sure. Except for two things: one small and one large.
The small thing is that "secure" would mean putting the 2,000-mile border with Mexico inside an armor-plated Ziploc bag. Otherwise, contrary to the writer of that letter, unaccompanied kids would still arrive here, and so would illegal drugs. But the large thing is more disturbing: Why are these migrants so determined to get to U.S.? They risk their lives in the Rio Grande, and going over and around expensive walls. It seems that the violence, persecution and extreme poverty they are trying to escape — those things were not worth the letter-writer's mention.
Shut the desperation of other people out of your thoughts, and you can dream of impenetrable militarized security. Many think likewise about police firepower and more jails. Dignity and respect become just liberal mouth-mush.
Yet there is some version of "love thy neighbor" in the scriptures of just about all religions. "Blame thy neighbor," too, is also an old story, one megaphoned by the last president and many current officials. Frightening. Because the easy way — hate, anger and racism passed off as patriotism and self-defense — still gets about as many votes as the hard work facing all of us.
