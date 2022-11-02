Michael Hough’s recent attack ad of Jessica Fitzwater seems to have created quite a furor. In it, he tells us that a few of her words, taken completely out of context, are the sum total of what we should know about her when we vote. What it doesn’t tell us is what we should know about Michael Hough, which is much more important.

As the chair of the Maryland Legislative Coalition, an organization that watches and supports state-level legislation every year and creates scorecards for each legislator on their votes on key pieces of legislation, I can tell you a lot about Michael Hough. He has received an overall grade of an F from the Maryland Legislative Coalition for the past four years in a row. Our organization scores legislation on elections, education, environment, health care, gun control, social justice and transportation. You can see the scorecards on our website, mdlegislative.com and the detail behind them, including individual bills and votes.

