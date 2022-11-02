Michael Hough’s recent attack ad of Jessica Fitzwater seems to have created quite a furor. In it, he tells us that a few of her words, taken completely out of context, are the sum total of what we should know about her when we vote. What it doesn’t tell us is what we should know about Michael Hough, which is much more important.
As the chair of the Maryland Legislative Coalition, an organization that watches and supports state-level legislation every year and creates scorecards for each legislator on their votes on key pieces of legislation, I can tell you a lot about Michael Hough. He has received an overall grade of an F from the Maryland Legislative Coalition for the past four years in a row. Our organization scores legislation on elections, education, environment, health care, gun control, social justice and transportation. You can see the scorecards on our website, mdlegislative.com and the detail behind them, including individual bills and votes.
In general, Michael Hough has voted against major environmental legislation, and against any attempts to stop installing fossil fuel infrastructure in the state or encourage clean energy. He’s voted against raising the minimum wage, extending federal unemployment benefits during the pandemic, stabilizing health care premiums, consumer protection for health insurance, creating a family medical leave commission, fair housing, and staying evictions for people waiting for federal support funds during the pandemic. He also voted against any policing reform legislation.
These are all issues that affect Frederick County residents, and are issues that Jessica Fitzwater supports. The position of county executive is an important one, and I would rather vote for someone based on actual policy positions that affect my family rather than attack ads and words taken out of context.
Along those lines, I feel that it is also important to discuss another race that may not be getting the attention it should be receiving. The election of a sheriff for Frederick County is also an important one. We know a lot about Sheriff Chuck Jenkins. He has raised his national profile by speaking at Trump rallies and appearing on Fox News. His tenure as sheriff in Frederick County has resulted in lawsuits for poor policing that have cost the county approximately $225,000 in the past several years. After the most recent lawsuit, Sheriff Jenkins publicly apologized for the poor policing and poor training that caused the lawsuit. Karl Bickel, his challenger, has been a law enforcement officer for decades and is a respected operational and investigative leader. He has been asked to consult with other police departments and law enforcement agencies. He is engaged with the community and serves on many advisory boards and task forces. He will quietly do the job and focus on what the county needs, without spending so much time on his national profile and costing the residents of this county hundreds of thousands of dollars.
