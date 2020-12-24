Five years after the Paris climate accord, coupled with more recent experience with global “leaders” like China and Russia, should cause us to rethink whether the U.S. should rejoin this accord, as President-elect Biden has pledged.
While a recent article in the News-Post proclaimed “that the Paris climate accord is working,” we should consider whether it is worth the added burden on the U.S. economy to continue participating in this accord. The U.S. should allow the rest of the world to catch up to the progress we have achieved for decades under the Clean Air Act.
Rejoining the Accord will weigh down our economy with new mandates to make up for the deficiencies in other nations’ meeting their climate goals. For a nation chafing under a constrained economy to combat a virus imported from China, the last thing the American people need is for our economy to be locked down further in pursuit of global environmental objectives while other foreign nations cannot meet their global obligations, or even worse, intentionally dodge them to protect their own economies.
The U.S. led the way for the past five years. Let’s assess whether we have followers before we sign on for another five.
