Finally, America and its allies have come to their senses by sending Ukraine what they requested long ago: upgraded tanks and armored vehicles aimed at pummeling Russian forces.
Over the past few weeks, America, Germany, France, Poland, and the UK have suddenly pledged a plethora of military equipment. This not only benefits Ukraine on the battlefield, but, more importantly, it cohesively signals the West’s determination to help Ukraine to win decisively.
This psychological shift in Western strategy underscores the stark reality that the future of the entire world is at stake.
Looking at the big picture, the war is not about Ukraine. It’s about securing future world peace. Ukraine’s soldiers are fighting and dying for their existence, so that Americans soldiers don’t have to die.
Americans need to realize that if Ukraine falters, and Russia gains land and valuable resources, China and other countries will be emboldened to attack weaker countries with the potential for decades of world conflict. The outcome of Russia’s murderous invasion will set a precedent for future generations and determine whether brutal repressive regimes like China and Russia will control the world.
Russian officials have stated an entitlement to vast areas of Europe and Alaska, and their intention to invade other countries if successful in Ukraine.
At the same time, Russia and China augment closer financial, military and energy ties. Maybe not now, but in the future, Russia could control the Black Sea, while China takes over Taiwan and controls shipping lanes in the South China Sea.
If Americans think inflation is bad now, just imagine a future world under Sino-Russia control amid ongoing war and turmoil.
The U.S. must continue supporting Ukraine to secure world peace and our own prosperity.
Editor’s note: The writer is a member of U.S. Ukrainian Activists.
