This is in response to a letter from Dagmar Kolarik ("In defense of Sheriff Jenkins," Frederick News-Post, July 24).
Kolarik states that Jenkins is innocent and that the case against him is a miscarriage of justice. To me, this is like calling balls and strikes while sitting in the stands.
Before anyone declares the sheriff’s innocence or guilt, shouldn’t we wait for the justice system to play out? Shouldn’t we wait till Jenkins has his day in court? Shouldn’t we wait to hear the actual evidence?
Shouldn’t we defer to the umpire who surely has a better view of the strike zone than fans in the stands?
