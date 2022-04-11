I’m writing in response to the lead article (“Meeting on FCPS health curriculum descends into shouting”) in Wednesday’s paper. It is very unfortunate that we have reached a point where shouting and using obscenities anywhere, but especially a public forum, seem to have become the new norm when people disagree. Civil discourse and give-and-take seem to be a thing of the past. This is especially troubling when we consider that the people behaving in this rude manner are the parents of the very children they supposedly “want to protect.” They should all be so proud of the great example they are setting for the kids — and other adults who may now think this is acceptable behavior. It’s not!
If Cindy Rose’s (candidate for the school board) comment, “flip the tables,” was meant literally, she is setting no better example than the parents, and rather than be part of the solution, she is part of the problem. Further, it’s unfortunate that when it became obvious (as soon as the shouting started) no progress was going to be made, that the meeting wasn’t adjourned. Don’t allow this type of nonsense to continue.
I am also very disappointed in The Frederick News Post for posting this article on the front page as the lead story, but worse, providing some of the shamefully misbehaving parents their 10 seconds of fame. My bet is they are very proud of the fact that they ended up on the front page and could give a hoot how they got there. I believe that this also encourages others to “see if they can get the front page.” Why doesn’t the FNP change tactics and try to emphasize the positives of this meeting, assuming there were any. I might suggest to the FNP, PLEASE stop rewarding bad behavior. Put articles such as this further back in the paper (“bury it,” I believe, is the term) and/or leave out the names of the miscreants! We don’t need any more examples of unacceptable behavior.
Rick Godfrey
New Market
