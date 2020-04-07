John Crisp’s column has the headline, “The coronavirus changes everything, including our politics.” I would guess that not much about his politics has changed.
He uses the column and this crisis to advance his “Hamiltonian” leanings and to bash his political opponents. All the examples listed as successes of his “strong federal government” would not have been possible without a free market system to underwrite the effort, something those of his persuasion have been undermining for years.
He talks of “...a new understanding of the interdependence of all humankind that will encourage us to treat one another with more consideration and compassion” and then goes on to provide “the stunning contrast between the responses to the coronavirus crisis...” His guy, New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo (all glowing and praiseworthy) and the administration (all negative and scornful).
In “Rules For Radicals,” Saul Alinsky wrote, “In the arena of action a threat or a crisis becomes [almost] a precondition to communication.”
Rahm Emanuel later distilled this thought down to the famous quote “You never let a serious crisis go to waste.” John Crisp is deploying classic partisan tactics from the radical playbook under the guise of Kumbaya. He has no interest in harmony or unity.
David Hicks
Middletown
