I have to question the wisdom of County Executive Jan Gardner continuing to keep the county offices and buildings closed to the public.
Please consider the following.
I have attended multiple church services in gathering spaces that are as large and larger than the Winchester Hall meeting room, with people standing shoulder to shoulder along with them standing in front of and in back of others. The past several weeks, in the churches I have attended, most of the attendees were not even wearing masks. However, I recognize some establishments (including churches) still request for visitors to wear masks and this should be respected.
I shop frequently and also go to restaurants that appear to be at full capacity. While I have not attended one, I have noticed professional stadiums are full with attendees standing side by side.
It would appear that none of these instances have produced super-spreader events or anything recognizable as one, or to the best of my knowledge any reported spread. In seems incomprehensible that Frederick County continues to remain closed to the public. It is sad that our elected officials continue to operate as business as normal, pretending that Zoom meetings can in any way accurately reflect public comment or really allow for the best of public participation.
I have to wonder, as I have witnessed the County Council make legislative decisions with little or no input from the citizens and cast votes virtually if this will continue in the future as an option for future meetings when this is all over. I recall an incident when a council member was denied casting a vote remotely even though there was a precedent with the Board of Education that had a member that joined a meeting from South East Asia for a crucial vote.
Will the council be amending their rules? Were the rules amended for this purpose? Has the council ever considered meeting elsewhere to allow for the public to attend if the county executive wishes to continue to be unreasonable about allowing public access to our buildings?
Tony Chmelik
Ijamsville
Haven't heard from this individual in a long time. Do wonder if he sees any connection between these unmasked gatherings he cites and the fact that Frederick County has a case rate that has been at least 2% higher than the state's for months. Perhaps Jan understands something Tony doesn't.
