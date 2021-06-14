In the “Yeas and Nays” editorial for the weekend of June 5-6, the Frederick News-Post gave a “Yea” to Governor Hogan’s decision to end the $300/week supplementary payment to unemployed workers (who will continue to receive the base payment of up to $430/week). The editorial states that ending the extra payment was necessary to drive the unemployed back to work as the economy recovers.
The implication, widely held among Republicans and business supporters, is that there are lots of lazy people who would rather lay around on the dole than work. Yes, let’s acknowledge that there are people in this group. However, there are significant problems with this interpretation. Stronger explanations include ongoing challenges for workers and widespread low rates of compensation, especially in the giant hospitality sector.
Workers are abandoning lower-paying jobs in hospitality and elsewhere. Parents in single- and even double-parent families may stay home because of the high cost of child care, especially when many schools aren’t fully open. This country doesn’t support sufficient opportunities for workers to upgrade their skills to get higher paying jobs.
The notion that there are lots of people who just don’t want to work is belied by 2018 ALICE (Asset Limited, Income Constrained, Employed) data for Frederick County workers. These are working households that do not earn a bare-bones living wage: $47,268 annually for an individual. In Frederick county, 37 percent of households fall below the ALICE threshold. In other words, over 35,000 working households in our county aren’t paid enough to have a modestly decent life.
With the $300 supplementary payment going away, the base unemployment payment will be approximately $22,000 annually. This will likely have the outcome that the FNP wants: to drive thousands of hard-working people back into underpaid jobs. Yes, the employers may be happy, but at what greater cost to the overall well-being of the entire citizenry?
