It has been more than a week since Alderman Ben MacShane's astonishing accusation against Alderman Roger Wilson. What is surprising is that the following week brought public pledges of future investigation and suggestions that new policy and legislation are needed.
But facts? Reasons why a day after Christmas Facebook post was MacShane's only outlet for such serious allegations? MacShane seems eager now to put new policy/legislation front and center, but is still mute on specifics, and no complainant has come forward. This is fairness? Meanwhile, Wilson is left to twist in the wind.
As the circles of damage spread, MacShane's reputation is also in tatters, and indeed, the future legal rights of the complainants (assuming they exist) are likely being compromised.
Any investigation that occurs should, it seems to me, include an investigation of why MacShane has acted as he has. Indeed, in the absence of any compelling documented complaints, why not investigate ALL the aldermen for violations of the type levied so far at just one?
I suggest everyone stop drawing any conclusions about any of the participants until there is evidence one way or the other. Patience.
