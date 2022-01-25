I live in North Crossing just off Timber Grove Road and have been watching the construction at the intersection of Christopher’s Crossing and Opossumtown Pike for several months. I understand from today’s article in the your paper, “Christopher’s Crossing Signal to Begin Operation,” that the traffic light at that intersection was scheduled to begin regular operation on Jan. 19. At the same time, though, those of us who come and go from our neighborhood via Timber Grove Road (sometimes several times a day) will be prohibited from turning left out of our development onto eastbound Christopher’s Crossing to head to U.S. 15. This is ludicrous.
For the first five years that I lived here, the only way to access U.S. 15 southbound was by a circuitous route through the Amber Meadows neighborhood that took us at least a mile out of our way. Going northbound on Route 15 was even more ridiculous — we had to travel south on Opossumtown Road to get to the northbound entrance to the highway, then travel about two miles north just to get back to where we started, taking us more than five miles out of our way. Needless to say, we celebrated when the new interchange on US-15 and Christopher’s Crossing/Monocacy Boulevard opened several years ago. But now that convenience is being taken away from us once again. And now that we finally have a gas station just around the corner with the opening of the new Sheetz last year, we’re once again being directed to drive three or more miles out of our way to fill the tank.
What were our city planners thinking of when they came up with this design? I feel like a carrot of “convenience” that was been dangled in front of my nose has now been thrown away and replaced with a stick. What is the reasoning behind this?
This restricted left-turn plan needs to be revoked. This is totally unfair to all of us who live in the neighborhood.
Marsha Adelson
Frederick
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.