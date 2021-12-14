I read that the Frederick County Public Schools board of education voted to end the mandate on vaccines and COVID testing for athletes. I must express my disappointment and sadness that this decision was made.
As COVID cases continue to increase and there is a new variant of the virus, I thought our elected officials would have opted for a safe environment for our students and staff. Leaders must make decisions that consider all, as they are public servants. Responding to loud voices might seem the popular thing to do, but it is not necessarily the right thing to do. There is much we still do not know about this virus, and I believe it is prudent to err on the side of caution.
During my tenure on the board, I consistently voiced concerns about safety and voted for what I thought were the best measures to protect students and staff.
I am also disappointed that the board appears to have caved to the cries of parents who do not prioritize the safety of all. I would hope that in future decisions they remember the board is responsible for the safety of all who are a part of FCPS.
Lois A. Jarman
Knoxville
