“Today, I laid in bed, thinking, ‘I don’t want to go to work.’ I love my job, but I don’t know how much more I can do.” — that was the statement from Karren Sowell to the Frederick County school board as reported in the News-Post on Nov. 20.
This is absolutely not sustainable. We cannot continue with these shortages across the board throughout the school system. It is dangerous and it is unconscionable.
Howard County, I hear, offered like a $5,000 bonus and a $5-per-hour increase to their school bus drivers. Maybe we need to do the same for our drivers and our instructional assistants and make their positions benefited from day 1. I believe our teachers already have been given a $3,000 bonus, and that should be adjusted to equal the bonuses to transportation and support staff.
Our teachers have huge classes because we don’t have enough teachers and they desperately need instructional assistants — maybe we need to form a partnership with our local colleges, including the online colleges to provide paid internships for education, psychology, sociology and similar majors — and provide not just the pay part but the experience that they can use in their future careers? Maybe they’ll even choose FCPS in the future as their employer.
These classroom sizes are unacceptable, especially in our younger classrooms where kindergarten teachers have 28 students with three special education and two English language learner students and NO assistants. And this is not the exception. We are violating CDC guidelines and risking the health of everyone
This needs to change, as do four children to a seat on the bus — that is just so unhealthy and dangerous for our children, and it is a lawsuit in the making for FCPS. I am sure there are regulations that dictate a maximum capacity on our buses.
There is a substantial amount of money that has been designated by the feds to be used for pandemic relief in our schools — we lost a lot of staff when folks retired early and some chose not to return due to health concerns and some were laid off in 2020 because FCPS was virtual because of the pandemic. Let’s use that money and whatever other pots of funds we can find before we lose even more people.
Valerie dale New Market
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.