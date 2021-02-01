It seems the teachers union is once again blocking the efforts of meeting the needs and requirements of our children, using the COVID-19 virus as their excuse.
The union continues to move its goal posts to what will eventually be "good enough" for children to go back to classroom education. This union proclaims their members are essential and are heroes. If they are so essential and are heroes, why is the union blocking those teachers from going back to the classroom?
Last April, we did not have enough information or medical data to go back to a normal routine; however, since then we have learned so much about this virus and the ways to combat it. Yet, our teachers via their union are not accepting the idea of going back to the classroom because of their concern about their own well-being.
Many teachers do not feel this way. Many want to go back into the classroom and start teaching again because they love their jobs and realize that "virtual" education is not the solution. It is literally and figuratively destroying our children. Their mental well-being is at risk. When do Gov. Hogan or the state superintendent of schools and local county officials start to think about breaking the contract with the teachers union?
How long do we as taxpayers allow this to go on? The teachers have been paid through this pandemic, we have maintained our facilities and yet not using them. Athletic organizations cannot use them as venues to keep our children active, and yet we keep paying to maintain and operate them. If you have teachers or other educational staff that are susceptible to illness, they need to be extra careful as they would before the pandemic.
If they choose not to go back to teaching, that's their choice. That happens every day in the private sector. The worker decides what is best for them, but not at the expense of all other employees and those they are paid to serve; in this case — the children. We must put their best interest at the forefront of all decisions going forward.
