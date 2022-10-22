The teams with the best records in the National League (Dodgers, Braves and Mets) are out of the Major League Baseball playoffs, while two teams with barely winning records (Phillies, Padres) compete for the National League's World Series berth. Why play 162 games all year when the results mean nothing?
This is much like the Electoral College, which elects the U.S. president. While Al Gore (2000) and Hillary Clinton (2016) won the popular vote, George W. Bush and Donald Trump "won" the Electoral College. Yeah, I know the age-old spew that the Electoral College helps the impact of states like Delaware, Wyoming, etc., which is a total scam argument. My vote, your vote and votes from California, Delaware and the other 47 states should have the same weight: one vote. The Electoral College vote not only invalidates that, it puts the U.S. in the same shameful position that South Africa assumed for a long time: being governed by minority rule.
