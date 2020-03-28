On March 26, letter writer Mary Ann Ryan cited what I, as CEO of United Way of Frederick County, view as a legitimate concern about timing of payments from the COVID-19 Emergency Relief Campaign. I thank Ms. Ryan for her thoughts and agree that the time to act is now.
The referenced comment was made the day before the launch of the campaign. With little idea how successful the campaign may be, I felt that “a few weeks” was a reasonable expectation for the delivery of support to the community. Now, one week later, the generosity of Frederick County has amazed us yet again! On Friday, United Way of Frederick County and the collaborative of philanthropic funders announced the first wave of funding to support nonprofits and their clients in this time of need.
Having said this, anyone who has served on a grant allocation committee understands that granting funds is no easy business. United Way must represent the interests of thousands of investors each year. Our responsibility to steward contributed dollars mixed with the scarcity of funds and often overwhelming need requires volunteer decision-makers to carefully measure funding requests against funding priorities. These are always extremely difficult decisions that require a well-timed process and thoughtful consideration.
But these are extraordinary times that require extraordinary actions. Each of the collaborative philanthropic funders, including United Way of Frederick County, accept that we must move faster than we would under normal conditions.
The collaborative has surveyed the needs of our nonprofit partners, developed a common application and delivered the first wave of funding with immediacy.
United Way of Frederick County is deeply honored and sincerely appreciative that contributors to the COVID-19 Emergency Relief Campaign have entrusted us with this grave responsibility.
On behalf of the entire community, THANK YOU for your support!
Ken Oldham
CEO, United Way of Frederick County
Frederick
