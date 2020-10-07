OK, right off the bat, let’s be clear — the Abraham Accords (peace agreement between Israel and the UAE) is a big deal. The overwhelming view is that it is a huge step toward real peace.
That is the view of most of President Trump’s fans and his critics. That is the view stated by many different think tanks, historians, and economists. There is very little argument about it. Well, Turkey hates it. Iran says it is shameful. The PLO is completely against it. So the jury is still out as to whether it will help long term or ratchet up problems between many of the other Middle East countries. Everything is a balancing act.
But let’s look at a few facts. Unlike other negotiations where the president of the U.S. was the chief negotiator, Trump was not the negotiator here. Jared Kushner was the negotiator. You do not get the Nobel Peace Prize for signing the paperwork. So if this is worthy of that award, the award should go to Kushner not Trump.
That said, maybe he was nominated and maybe he wasn’t. It is impossible to confirm for 50 years, unless he is awarded it, because the Nobel Peace Prize Committee only release the nominated list of names after 50 years. Christian Tybring-Gjedde knows this. He can say anything he wants. He can produce a copy of a letter that he says was sent to nominate Trump. No one can prove it one way or another.
Tybring-Gjedde is certainly one of the approximately 40,000 people worldwide who are eligible to nominate someone.
Qualifications for the nomination are pretty low. So an eligible nominator can nominate someone who is inappropriate. For example, Joseph Stalin was nominated — twice. Benito Mussolini was nominated. It is easy to get nominated. But nearly all of those nominated get thrown out. The qualifications to be awarded it are steep.
So, Donald Trump does not know if he was nominated. Tybring-Gjedde knows if he nominated Trump, but he can not prove it. When the 2021 recipients are announced then we will know proof-positive that those people were nominated. Anyone else, stay tuned for 50 years to find out.
Priscilla Savary
Frederick
