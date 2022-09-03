The proposed Sugarloaf Treasured Landscape Management Plan is a violation of property rights. The proposed area is the least developed in Frederick County, with the last development constructed in the 1970s.
As a landowner, you have a bundle of rights: 1) possession, 2) control, 3) exclusion, 4) enjoyment, and 5) disposition. This plan violates your right of control.
The proposed plan includes downzoning 126 properties from agricultural to Resource Conservation. This adversely impacts local farmers, with restrictions potentially placing limitations on essential agricultural activities.
The State of Maryland Department of Planning, on May 5, 2022, suggests that the county justify why they think this change in zoning is necessary.
HOAs serve a purpose in a development where properties are close together, and uniformity for the community as an entity is the goal. In the county, where properties are spread out, most structures aren’t seen from the road, and the landowner shouldn’t have restrictions placed on their property, especially after the fact. In the state of Maryland, a buyer of a property with an HOA has five days to review the HOA regulations and walk away from the contract if the buyer is not agreement with the restrictions, and in this case, HOA-type restrictions are being imposed on property owners that have owned their land for generations. I’m opposed to this and strongly encourage that the Sugarloaf Rural Heritage Overlay be removed entirely. It is a dangerous precedent for the county to establish.
