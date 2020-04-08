Unprecedented times call on each and every one of us to support our local community. By following social distancing guidance, we can each do our part in flattening the curve, keeping others safe and preventing our critical health care facilities from being overwhelmed.
While we’re all in this together, at times of crisis, those things we hold dear are always first in our thoughts. Friends and family. Places we love.
I have had the good fortune to work for Downtown Frederick Partnership for more than 15 years. For those less familiar with the organization, the Partnership works year-round to enhance, promote and preserve the vitality and livability of downtown Frederick.
I am personally and professionally vested in this community. When I think about what I hold dear, downtown Frederick is at the top of my list. I value downtown Frederick as the place I go to mark life’s milestones, the place where the downtown businesses are made up of not only people I work with but also my friends, the place where I can find things that exist nowhere else in this world and the place where I feel at home.
This past weekend, the Partnership held our first ever Online First Saturday. Many community members ordered carryout for lunch or dinner and received deliveries from our shops. Others ordered gift cards and tuned in for updates on downtown businesses from their homes.
The Partnership appreciates the enthusiastic support for our downtown Frederick business community during these stressful times and, in the difficult weeks ahead, I encourage you to consider these ways to continue making an impact:
1. Purchase a gift card directly from a local business you love today. Purchasing a gift card today helps to replace some of the cash flow that businesses are missing from daily sales.
2. Shop online at your favorite local businesses and have your items delivered to your doorstep.
3. Call one of our amazing downtown Frederick restaurants and get a great meal to-go.
4. Leave a note of encouragement or a kind review for any downtown Frederick businesses you love. This task costs nothing and can really help to boost the spirits of our downtown entrepreneurs.
5. Virtually visit one of our downtown businesses offering online tutorials, workshops, classes, etc.
Check downtownfrederick.org/covid-19 for a list of restaurants offering delivery and takeout, retailers with online gift cards and shopping options and businesses who are creating free online content for you to enjoy.
Most of all, as we all do our best to get through the days ahead, think about your impact when you shop local and what that means for downtown Frederick and our community. We all thank you for your support.
We are looking forward and we know, with your help, the future will be bright.
Kara Norman is executive director of the Downtown Frederick Partnership
