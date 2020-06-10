If your response to “Black Lives Matter” is “All Lives Matter,” let me explain why I believe there should be a distinction.
Yes, all lives matter but it is now especially important to affirm that black lives matter because there have been all too many instances where the police and ordinary citizens act as if they do not. And those incidents keep coming and coming and coming.
People of good will, of all colors, are finally saying — No more! We have seen the YouTube videos of inhumane treatment, disproportionate force by police against Michael Brown, Eric Garner, Freddy Gray, George Floyd and more. We are tired of daily news stories illustrating a mindset that black or brown skin equals scary, like the recent exchange between a bird watcher and dog owner in Central Park.
The police have a duty to protect everyone they take into custody (look up custody in the dictionary). And they supposedly have received training on de-escalation of potentially volatile situations. And yet video after video show us that is not happening when a black person is involved. The notion that if you do not run afoul of the law or resist arrest you have nothing to worry about is a gigantic myth. Black people have always had to deal with suspicion. Not everywhere and not always but it is a fact of life they often must live with. It must be oppressive. Consider what your life would be like if the color of your skin alone lead to a presumption you were up to no good if seen in the “wrong place” or just doing what people do – like jogging. The term “driving while black” did not spring out of nowhere.
Sure, all lives matter. But I will continue to make a particular point that Black Lives Matter until there is real change.
