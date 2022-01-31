It was an uplifting story, despite its subject material: the census count of Frederick’s unhoused residents, the homeless (‘Point-in-time’ census counts unhoused Frederick residents, documents their struggles, Jan. 27).
What was uplifting? A couple of things. First, that Frederick’s Housing and Human Services Department, along with a peer recovery specialist, reaches out to this community in such a positive way.
And second, for the response from the folks visited at their sites. They exuded a level of pride — a most fundamental human driver — in spite of the circumstances. They were doing the best they could, with hope for the future.
Gerry Blessing
Frederick
