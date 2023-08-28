Urbana Volunteer Fire & Rescue recently held its much welcomed annual carnival.
The carnival has been held each July for much longer than the 15 years that I have been a volunteer with the company. The loyal Urbana community and visitors from elsewhere in the county and state look forward to it.
The profits that result are essential to the provision of award-winning professional services by the company, namely fire service and emergency medical assistance.
Next year, the company will celebrate the 50th anniversary of its founding.
At the August monthly membership meeting, the department president, Dennis McGrew, thanked the dozens of volunteers who worked the successful carnival.
The event had the benefit of a week of good weather. The large crowds who attended each evening enjoyed the food and beverage offerings, as well as the recreational opportunities.
The person who most deserves a hearty “thank you” is McGrew. He and his carnival planning committee worked throughout the year organizing the annual event.
