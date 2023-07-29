The placement of an Urgent Care facility in Emmitsburg as part of the Frederick Health System has been very beneficial to our community.
Recently, we had family visiting from North Carolina. Our 5-year-old great-granddaughter needed medical help, so we went to the the primary care facility at the Mount.
Even though it was very close to closing time, the personnel took great care of her.
The receptionist patiently worked through the logistics of texting and faxing insurance information getting parental consent forms completed since the parents had not come from North Carolina.
The nurse and the nurse practitioner on duty were thorough and caring. They even found a pharmacy that stayed open late, so that we could get the prescribed medicine that evening.
I am grateful for the staff that worked that evening and took good care of us.
