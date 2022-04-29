Unfortunately, it has happened again. A motorist has lost their life driving on one of the most dangerous highways in the area, U.S. 340. My thoughts and condolences go out to the family.
It was reported that this latest accident was a result of “aggressive” lane-changing, but I will offer that this is only a partial issue on this roadway. Many of the on/off ramps don’t give drivers any merge area, leaving drivers no option but to jump into traffic at 60-70 mph. This must be in violation with Maryland state highway safety code or ordinance. Perhaps it’s a good probability this contributed to the most recent deadly accident that occurred in the proximity of Md. 180 (Petersville Road) entering eastbound U.S. 340. Drivers are traveling downgrade and are dumped into the traffic flow at high speeds. I have witnessed this many times as I drive this route daily. In addition, U.S. 340 doesn’t appear to be monitored for speed and aggressive driving (Thursday through Sunday nights are a racetrack between Interstate 70 and Lander Road).
People are dying on a regular basis on various stretches of U.S. 340, and the authorities don’t seem to notice. This highway needs immediate attention for the safety of motorists who travel this very dangerous east/west corridor. I am trusting that government officials who are responsible for providing safe roads will do the right thing and fix this serious problem before other taxpayers are lost.
Terry Bowie
Frederick
