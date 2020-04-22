Despite Don DeArmon’s op-ed on April 16 being well written and common sensical, and notwithstanding him showing some sign of TDS (Trump Derangement Syndrome) in his 4th bullet, there is a bright side to all this that I believe Don missed.
That being that the pandemic is going to change how we, as Americans, will operate in the future. We will see that the U.S. will quickly wean ourselves off of the reliance on other countries (namely China) where over the past 40 plus years we have steered much of our manufacturing capability to in the name of cheap labor. China and other countries in this global economy that we sent our manufacturing to in addition to technology (some of it stolen), have literally left us out on a limb.
The pandemic has left much of our supply chains in havoc and even when we re-open our economy, it will take months longer to get those back in operation. I can foresee where much of that will come back to U.S. shores, which President Trump has been touting since he ran for president. Jobs will be created in manufacturing and other sectors that left our shores long ago and left us open to what we have witnessed — shortages on many products (health care and other essential areas) produced in foreign countries.
That will be the major economic catalyst that gets America back to prosperity much quicker than other nations. Mark my words. I’m positive we don’t want to be beholden to other nations, the way we were, should something like this pandemic ever happen again.
Jerry Ryan Frederick
