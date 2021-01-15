One of the bright spots locally in the midst of the health and economic challenges of the current pandemic is the support of our community for Frederick’s small businesses. Right from the beginning, area residents made the choice to buy local: supporting local shops, food and craft beverage businesses and the people whose jobs these businesses provide. Besides eating out or shopping locally, our community continues to help out in another way, by buying Downtown Frederick Gift Cards.
If you have a Downtown Frederick Gift Card, please consider redeeming it sooner rather than later. Using your gift card this winter would be the best way to continue to help our small businesses. More than 170 downtown Frederick businesses accept the gift card – meaning your gift can become dinner out, a new shirt, a haircut, something new for your home and much more.
You also can use your Downtown Frederick Gift Card when shopping online or ordering for curbside pickup from participating downtown Frederick businesses. You simply need to call the 800 number on the back of the gift card to get the associated credit card number from a customer service representative.
Visit Frederick has been happy to be the sales outlet for Downtown Frederick Partnership’s Downtown Frederick Gift Card program since it started in November 2006. Over the past 14 years, more than $2.5 million worth of gift cards have been purchased. The past two months set all-time records for the number of cards sold. Well over 5,000 new cards are in the hands of folks who received them at the end of 2020, whether as holiday gifts or as a thank you.
We thank the community for their support for our small businesses and encourage everyone to use their Downtown Frederick Gift Cards now to continue this support. It is only when the cards are redeemed that the funds go to local businesses and they could really use your help through these winter months.
John Fieseler, executive director of Visit Frederick — City and County
Kara Norman, executive director of Downtown Frederick Partnership
(1) comment
I took a drive through downtown yesterday around 5pm. It really seems the homeless have taken over the majority of the south end, in many stoops of businesses, hanging out at the bridge in large numbers with one of them loudly ranting on with some wild expression on his face and fist to the air. I think I'm done with downtown until things get better. I feel I'll get mugged being down there now.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.