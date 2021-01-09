During this holiday season, the U.S. Postal Service has once again proven how inefficient and disorganized it is. While I understand that COVID has put pressure on the system due to lack of opportunity for many to shop or travel and because of employee absence, some delays and disruptions were inevitable. I am totally shocked at the breakdown of delivery and the extremely poor service during the last month.
For example, first-class letters that I sent in the first week of December to pay bills had not arrived as of Dec. 29, resulting in numerous emails, possible late fees and potential negative effects on my credit ratings. Packages sent two weeks ago to Virginia and New Jersey (priority) were lost in the tracking system — only showing departure from Woodsboro — and only have just been found in the Linthicum Distribution center near Baltimore. They never left Maryland. A certified letter sent to the Social Security office in Frederick from Walkersville took 11 DAYS to go across town.
To contrast this debacle with other delivery methods during this same period of time, Amazon using their own delivery system was consistently on time. Packages ordered from companies all over the country were delivered by UPS and FedEx with minimal if any delays.
It is well past time that Congress stop its inane actions on things that are totally irrelevant to the major of Americans and address problems such as USPS which affect most of us. I have decided — and am sure lots of others have — to avoid using USPS in the future if there is an option.
(2) comments
One item I ordered back in September took a month to come up from Kentucky and another one a month or so later took five weeks to be delivered once it had been shipped. Hell, it took 13 days for one little ink cartridge to get 15 miles from the 7th Street Staples to me. I ended up driving to town and got multiple cartridges before it ever arrived, it was taking so long to come. And what was really annoying was that, after the first week of waiting, I would get an email almost every day from the USPS stating that my delivery MIGHT be delayed one business day. What a f'ing joke. A week ago I ordered Jimmy Phelge's "Nankering With the Rolling Stones" and, when I saw that it was being shipped via the USPS, I thought oh s**t, how long is this gonna take now? We have the option to not use that service but, unfortunately, we don't have the option to stipulate how we want products that we order to be shipped. As the writer has stated, COVID or not, UPS, FedEX, and Amazon Prime can deliver on time, and usually within 2-3 days. The USPS needs to do some serious restructuring.
None of the checks I mailed to various charities on 12/15 have been cashed so I assume have not been received. Three packages I was expecting, including one mailed 11/27 seem to be stuck at various locations across the country.
