If we think voter repression in Maryland is not a problem, we should think again. I put my mail-in ballot in the Frederick mayoral election into the mail box on Oct. 12, nice and early so I could track it and see how long it would take for a mail-in ballot to get to the election officials in Frederick.
I tracked it and found it had been scanned in at the USPS in Pittsburgh, then sent to the USPS in Baltimore, where it was rescanned day after day for nearly a week. It finally arrived at the Frederick election offices on Oct. 19.
I know, mail delivery in general has been completely mucked up since Louis DeJoy was installed and threw out the sorters. But a week, to go three miles, thanks to USPS delay in Baltimore, unexplained and ridiculous? Given that they scanned it in in Baltimore day after day, how can I not believe this delay was intentional? Are there not marching orders to disrupt vote by mail, given that DeJoy has been nothing but disruptive since put into office right before the 2020 election?
Beware if you intend to vote by mail. Take your ballot to the drop-off box instead.
Marleen Brooks
Frederick
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.