I’m writing in response to an opinion published on March 2, 2022, by the editorial board regarding the Climate Solutions Now Act of 2022. Unfortunately, that opinion was simply a regurgitation of the utility company and developer talking points, and it presented a very skewed picture of how the legislation would affect Marylanders.
Since 2015, the bipartisan Maryland Commission on Climate Change, chaired by the Department of the Environment, has been working on solutions to mitigate the causes of climate change and to help Maryland become more resilient. Their 2021 report calls for electrification of the building sector because buildings emit 40 percent of Maryland’s greenhouse gasses (13 percent of which are direct emissions) and account for 90 percent of Maryland’s electricity use. They also studied the impact that their recommendations would have on the grid, and determined that the grid was sufficient for the ramping up of electrification suggested. The utility companies, as voting members, voted along with the rest of the commission to adopt the conclusions contained in the Report. The Climate Solutions Now Act is based on those same recommendations.
The goal of legislation is to stop making the problem worse by adding more fossil fuel infrastructure to buildings and to replace gas heaters and other gas infrastructure with electric as they reach the end of their useful life. These are very simple and achievable goals, but since the legislation has come out, the utility companies, despite their vote for the recommendations, have been lobbying hard against it. Their biggest talking point is that the grid can’t handle the electrification.
The grid is updated every five years based on projected usage, so the fear that the grid is not supportive of electrification is simply hysteria created by the utility companies, which sell gas and want to chain us to their very profitable gas infrastructure. Although the legislation required new construction to be all electric starting in 2023, new construction is a small percentage of the overall building stock in the state. The rest of the electrification is phased in over 13 years, plenty of time for the grid to expand.
Another point made in the article was that because we use dirty energy from the grid, there’s not much difference between natural gas and electricity. This is false. Dirty energy will come from the grid until we replace all of the energy in the grid with solar, wind and other clean sources, regardless of what choice is made between a gas furnace or an electric heat pump. However, the gas furnace will produce its own greenhouse gases, thus compounding the problem, while the electric heat pump will produce no greenhouse gases. Natural gas is not clean. Ever.
The article concludes by saying that the legislature needs to work with the state’s electric companies to set to more realistic goals. That collaboration already happened. Now, the electric companies are trying to sabotage the legislation based on recommendations that they signed off on. This is why we are in this mess in the first place. The fossil fuel companies have known since the 1960s that their products would cause cataclysmic climate change but did nothing (“What Big Oil knew about climate change, in its own words,” theconversation.com). This is more of their same “reframing.”
The Climate Solutions Now Act is a positive step toward a better world, where we are not reliant on fossil fuels. We need to build new buildings with clean, economical, electric. For existing buildings, we should replace old infrastructure as it wears out with all-electric. It is cheaper, better for our health, and will give our children a better future.
Cecilia plantE
Frederick
The saddest thing is that when oil gets cheap again, as a society we will forget that it is imperative that we use less of it
