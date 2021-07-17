A study was recently released by three distinguished professors from University of Utah and University of Nebraska at Omaha regarding the impact of the George Floyd rioting and law enforcement resignations.
The results were very telling. The study sample was only in the western United States but the results should give pause to all national and local politicians who have been blinded by the anti-police rhetoric put out by the BLM movement and their followers. In the sample agency study group, police resignations increased a staggering 279 percent!
Specifically, local and national politicians like County Councilman Kai Hagen who are quick to denounce the police as racists are responsible for such results. It’s utopian elitists like Mr. Hagen and many of his fellow Democrats who are quick to jump on the anti-police bandwagon from afar, that have blood on their hands. The residents who live in the areas that need disciplined, accountable, and proactive law enforcement have wised up and want no part of Mr. Hagen and his utopian Democrats. They want safe and secure neighborhoods!
One only needs to look at the results of the New York City Democratic mayoral primary to realize people are tiring of these elitists. The citizens of New York gave a resounding defeat to these mostly white liberal utopian messages and their anti-police rhetoric, and elected a liberal mayoral candidate who believes in law and order for their communities.
My suggestion for Mr. Hagen and his elitist political allies is to ride along with the local police, and when they respond to a violent domestic, armed robbery, uncooperative drunk or a shooting call, try some of your utopian tactics and see how that works out.
Patrick O’Brien
Frederick
(3) comments
Another load of RRR garbage trying to gaslight us as to the party that is the problem here….which still thinks elections were stolen, Hillary has a child sex pizza place, climate change is a hoax as is the pandemic, vaccines are bad and lies and racist behavior with Jim Crow 2.0 are all fine things. Author is in a dreamland where fascism is his utopia.
Apparently Patrick O'brien believes that "Utopia" is a place where police can be fascist dictators of their immediate area, where they can openly shoot and torture minorities or anyone else who they don't like. I would rather that "upholding law and order" means that police are held to the same standard.
[thumbup][thumbup]
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.