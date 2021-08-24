What if the currently approved vaccines for COVID-19 required the normal three or more years instead of less than one year? The result would have been collapsed hospital systems and a multiple-increase in the death rate and “long COVID” disabilities.
Currently, vaccinated individuals benefit the unvaccinated because they reduce the rate of spread and thus, mutation and death.
It is, in my opinion, moral and ethical fraud to knowingly spew anti-vaccine lies.
Robert Peters
Frederick
