I was a little confused about the article in the March 28 paper titled “County commemorates 50 years since end of Vietnam War.” It stated that Lanessa Hill, Public Affairs officer at Fort Detrick, addressed a sizable crowd that gathered on Sunday in Frederick’s Memorial Park to honor the 50th anniversary of the end of the Vietnam War.
What date are we commemorating exactly? Fifty years ago, in early 1972, the U.S. was pulling out most of their ground troops, but we still fought in the Easter Offensive, which went on until October. That campaign involved U.S. ground troops, extensive naval bombardment, and hundreds of sorties flown in for Operation Linebacker from May to October of that year. U.S. involvement didn’t actually end until the Paris Peace Accords in January of 1973.
Even at that, the war did not officially end until April 30, 1975, with the fall of Saigon. You can tell the still-living veterans who comprised the helicopter crews that evacuated troops, and the Marines guarding the U.S. Embassy until the very last minute before it was overrun, that the war was already over three years before, but they might have a different story to tell.
John A. Lee
Frederick
