A glimpse of black-robed nuns ice skating. A line of little girls in navy blue uniforms with white sox being lead like ducklings along a rainy, shiny street. The quiet and serenity of community.
These Frederick has lost.
We have gained three acres and $20 million of developing busy-ness. (On hallowed grounds: Work on hotel at former Visitation site progressing, Nov. 4)
Sigh.
M. Jane Dunsmore
Frederick
Times change. The academy did what it could remain viable. Yes, the days of yesteryear seem sweeter. But, we should be grateful that the beautiful building has a second chance for life. And, it will not become a blighted eyesore in the community.
