I am a transplant from Montgomery County. During my 68 years in residency there, I watched with unbridled dismay as the county went from a wonderful place to live to a hellhole of woke policies, rules and restrictions. I moved to Frederick County as a respite from Montgomery County’s oppressive culture.
Now, I find a candidate for county executive who is improbably more out of touch with county residents than even our neighboring county. Ms. Jessica Fitzwater has initiated her campaign with numerous vile and baseless attacks against Sheriff Chuck Jenkins. Anyone who understands dialogue knows that when one party resorts to such tactics, that party has already lost the argument on the fact. Such tactics are utilized by people with absolutely nothing to offer. Moreover, Ms. Fitzwater is a self-described racist. Do we really want a person who holds herself in such low esteem in a position of authority? I don’t. Sherriff Jenkins is the only thing standing between Frederick and Montgomery counties.
(1) comment
I stopped tuning in to WFMD years ago, when it became little more than a mouthpiece for Limbaugh and the other professional dividers. What are the odds that the letter writer is a regular listener? I suggest switching to WTOP and/or WYPR.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.