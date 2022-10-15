Wednesday morning, we read a Frederick News-Post editorial piece (Page A11, Oct. 12 edition) entitled “Secret meeting to oust commissioner leaves Walkersville in the dark.” We are writing to express our concern and dismay over the apparent dismissal of Commissioner Mike McNiesh. There are several bothersome concerns and questions we would like to address.
Why has this dismissal not been formally announced to townspeople? The action was apparently taken on Sept. 29, and still no formal announcement by the town has been made. The public meeting to release the information would/should have been held Wednesday. However, it was cancelled. Why was the meeting cancelled?
Commissioner McNiesh was taking training in order that he may resume his career in the airline industry to support his family, following a career hiatus, specifically due to COVID. He allegedly communicated his absences to the Commission in advance. Why this is not considered an excused absence is genuinely beyond my comprehension. What is the rationale for not excusing his absences?
Commissioner McNiesh always goes above and beyond in keeping his constituents informed, and has done an exemplary job of representing the townspeople. He is responsive and accessible to the public.
The removal of Commissioner McNiesh feels arbitrary, and perhaps political and/or personal. Is it a coincidence that the town’s comprehensive plan is to be presented, discussed and voted on soon? Full disclosure and rationale is imperative.
If the commissioners are intent on removing Commissioner McNiesh, a public hearing is required. The public needs to have an opportunity to express their support, or nonsupport, for Commissioner McNiesh.
In addition, if the removal stands, a special election needs to be held to maintain transparency and trust. Commissioner McNiesh is a duly elected official, and anything other than a special election is suspect. The secrecy and inability to answer the public’s questions is more than concerning. I refer to the town’s inability to answer any questions presented by the Frederick News-Post (“Walkersville commissioner ousted from office for absences,” Page A1, Oct. 6 edition).
I hope the commissioners will reverse this decision. If not, then full disclosure of their actions is required, including information as to how the individual commissioners voted with respect to his dismissal.
