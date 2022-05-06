Did you know that there are thousands of opportunities in our communities to volunteer? Many organizations that will benefit from your time and selfless efforts are seeking you!
Is it just me, or does life seem to get too busy sometimes? Twenty-four-hour news, internet, watch phones, cell phones, wireless everything, and the list could go on. I used to volunteer my time occasionally prior to children. Now my time is more focused on volunteering many more hours per month. This allows life to slow down a bit, and I connect with people in person versus over the internet. It is extremely rewarding for many reasons as I will discuss further.
If you volunteer in a school, you could read to students, make photo copies, cut out shape patterns for teachers’ plans and/or join the PTA/PTO. All these acts help the school, staff and students. Everyone will be appreciative, and you shall become a role model.
If you volunteer for a local athletic league, you could coach, instruct, keep score, etc. This helps the program(s) keep up ongoing efforts to offer a high level of participation. You could volunteer cleaning litter along the streets. There is a group in my town that does this almost every Saturday, and it does a wonderful job keeping the community looking beautiful and clean.
You could join a local government committee or commission. These bodies discuss local municipality or county government operations. You may learn something new, too!
If you volunteer at the food bank or community food drive you will be serving those in need. Those needing help in a difficult time will appreciate you more than you will ever know.
Make some time, and seek an organization that will benefit from your service. You may be hesitant at first and may even be uncomfortable. The routine of helping will come with ease after some time. You will feel a sense of doing something good for the community.
All these acts do not cost a dime, are selfless and rewarding for those impacted, and good for our community! Now, for the hard part: Which organization(s) do you want to volunteer for? Have fun, and enjoy yourselves!
Dan Cowell
Myersville
