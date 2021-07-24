Readers who object to U.S. forces leaving Afghanistan should be willing to volunteer and/or to send their sons and daughters to Afghanistan to extend our 20-yearlong combat mission there. I’m sure the U.S. Army would welcome able-bodied volunteers.
William N. Butler
Frederick
