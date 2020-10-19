During this crucial time in our community, and in our country, it’s important now more than ever to be involved in our children’s education. As a father of two, like many parents, I recognize the importance of in-school learning. I also recognize the changes that need to be made by the board of education to ensure that our students, as well as the staff, are able to safely return to school during these unprecedented times.
The discussions with Frederick County Public Schools — from teachers at all grade level, to the support staff, custodians and cafeteria employees — all matter in the decision to make this transition.
The BOE needs a leader who will take the time to sit down and truly listen to the students, their parents and the staff; someone who will consider their individual concerns and lead the way to make a positive change. The BOE needs someone who is patient, creative and compassionate, while assertive. The BOE needs someone who will work relentlessly to help break down barriers and combat the challenges we face in order to promote the future success of our children. I can’t think of a better-suited person for this role than Dean Rose.
Dean is as passionate as he is committed to ensuring the success of young people in our community. He is a true voice for students, their parents and the FCPS staff. He takes the time to listen, he thinks outside of the box and is open minded and creative with implementing the ideas and suggestions he’s given. Dean has been a mentor and coach to many, and he gives back countless volunteer hours to a variety of organizations within the Frederick community.
Dean has a vision to help students build confidence and unlock their potential to ignite life-long success. We can help bring this vision to life by voting for him this November. You can be confident that your vote for Dean is a vote for positive changes in education. Most importantly, your vote for Dean is an investment in the future success of our children.
David Sweigart
Frederick
