“Let’s educate the whole student in Frederick County Public Schools,” says Lois Jarmon.
That is music to my ears, having taught for 43 years for Frederick County Public Schools. And I said the very same words often.
We need to create a safe and welcoming environment to learn where social and emotional needs are addressed.
Our students come to our schools with a wide range of backgrounds. Lois believes that each one deserves to have the best academic education possible, in addition to having the tools available for a successful life.
Re-elect Lois Jarmon to FCPS Board of Education.
Marj Menchey Berkheimer
Frederick
Well that's all baseball, hot dogs, apple pie, and Chevrolet Ms. Berkheimer. That's the "what" that everyone wants. What we need is the "how". Should Ms. Jarman be re-elected, how does she propose to get that accomplished?
